DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is having some fun while trying to return an “odd and expensive” item found in the roadway late last week.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy noticed the item in the middle of the roadway in a neighborhood in the Grand Cane area on Friday. The deputy was able to stop and retrieve the item, and it is being held for safekeeping.

Deputy Mark Pierce, who is behind the post and the responses, says the nature of the lost item requires a little mystery, so they decided to have some fun with it.

“If you were in the Grand Cane area last week and perhaps lost something of value on the roadway…give our dispatchers a call and describe what it is to them and it will be returned to you,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post early Monday afternoon, before listing off all the things the item is not:

“Now, we all know that imaginations will run wild with such a discrete post, so here are a few things it is not:

It is not a Pokemon Charizard.

It is not the body of Jimmy Hoffa.

It is not a winning lottery ticket. You still lost. Move on.

It is not a flux capacitor.

It is not the droid you are looking for.

It is also not the long lost treasure of One Eye’d Willy.

If you have lost any of those items there will be no need to contact our dispatchers. If you did lose something, 318-872-3956 is the way to go.”

Citizens responding to the post seem to be having just as much fun with the mysterious post, prompting some good-natured exchanges and some silly guesses in the comments.

“It’s my time machine, I’m coming to get it yesterday,” said one commenter.

“Closed on Sunday. Better wait till tomorrow and come today,” replied DPSO.

“In that case, I’ve got it already…” the commenter replied.

“My husband fell from the truck, but y’all can hang on to him. He’s a great cook,” said another commenter.

From weed to sex toys to someone’s sanity, memes were all the sheriff’s office could safely muster to some of the edgier guesses, but the lost item is apparently none of those.

As of late Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said no one has come forward yet to claim the item.