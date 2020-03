Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud explosions near the Barksdale Air Force Base this morning.

The 2nd Civil Engineers Squadron explosive ordnance team will be conducting explosive training operations between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at the BAFB range.

This training offers Airmen the opportunity to develop crucial skills necessary to accomplish EOD tasks.

During the training session, devices will generate loud explosion sounds originating from inside the base.