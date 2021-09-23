Louisiana abortion clinic sees bump in patients from Texas in wake of new abortion law

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Abortion clinics in Louisiana are seeing a significant increase in patients coming from Texas now that Senate Bill 8 is law in the neighboring Lone Star State.

Hope Medical Group Director Kathaleen Pittman says they are seeing 50% more patients coming from Texas, and they are and now booking at least three weeks in advance for initial appointments. Staff at the Shreveport abortion clinic have been working longer hours to accommodate the demand since the law went into effect on September 1.

The organization has three facilities in Lousiana: Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

The state of Louisiana has a 24-hour waiting period but Pittman said many of these women have no money or resources to stay for additional days for services.

“The women they shouldn’t be going through this,” Pittman said. “This is just wrong on so many levels. I can tell you now, Texas is going to see women terminating pregnancies later into the pregnancy because they can’t get into clinics soon enough. and Texas, I think, is going to look at an increase in maternal mortality rates.”

Pittman said many of these women have no money or help getting the care or paying for the procedure. She fears Louisiana legislators will try to adopt a similar bill in the future.