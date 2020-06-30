Louisiana Army National Guard to perform flyovers around hospitals across state

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command is set to perform a flyover across the state Wednesday in honor of first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the national guard, the flyover will happen around hospitals in Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe on July 1.

The aviators are scheduled to send four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to fly over the hospitals in each region. They are scheduled to be in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at around 11 a.m., the Hammond area at about 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas at around noon, the Lake Charles area at about 1:30 p.m. and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over

Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell,

St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond,

Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette,

St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles,

Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria,

St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe,

Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport.

