Louisiana blood supply is running low centers looking for donors

The blood supply has reached a critically low level on Friday and there’s an immediate need for all blood types.

During the holiday season blood collections numbers drop significantly and the need for blood often increases.

Recent reports reflect the patient use of blood supply has exceeded blood donations, which has resulted in a one day or less supply for nearly all blood types and components.

Blood donors are urged to take 20-30 minutes out of their day and donate blood at a local center or mobile drive.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment are the largest users of donated blood, in which case blood is vital to sustain the patient’s life. Others may need a blood transfusion as a result of a blood disorder, surgery, sickle cell anemia, complications during childbirth, or a trauma accident.

Blood donations are provided to those in need, approximately one in seven people entering a hospital require a blood transfusion.

When local citizens make regular blood donations, it ensures the blood supply is kept at a safe level, and the blood bank is able to supply local hospitals with the needed blood components.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to approximately 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas.

To donate you can visit one this sites:

Shreveport

8910 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.673.1471

800.256.4483

Bossier City

1523 Doctors Drive 214

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.4636

877.256.4115

Texarkana

1321 College Drive

Texarkana, TX 75503

903.794.3173

800.264.5456