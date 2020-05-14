Louisiana Boardwalk set to reopen Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets will soon reopen to the public.

According to Urban Retail Properties, LLC, Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets will reopen on Friday, May 15.

The center will operate on modified hours until further notice:

Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the national retailers will remain closed due to their own corporate restrictions. Customers are advised to call ahead if they are visiting a specific retailer or restaurant.

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets has taken the lead to institute safety procedures to ensure the health and safety of our retailers, our employees and our customers. The Management Team is focused on providing a safe, sanitary shopping experience and will continue to monitor any changes as they may evolve under the direction of the State of Louisiana, City of Bossier City, CDC, and the Board of Health.

