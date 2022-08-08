BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Boardwalk is now under new ownership.

Austin-based Boardwalk Routh, LLC has purchased the Louisiana Boardwalk, according to a statement released Monday.

The Louisiana Boardwalk opened in Bossier City in 2003 and is the largest shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Northwest Louisiana. The Routh Group says they will partner with the local leadership team and communities to find opportunities to grow and invest in the shopping destination.

“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition,” Boardwalk Routh, LLC owner Todd Routh said in the statement.

“This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.”

A long-standing employee, Ashley Warner, has been named the new General Manager of the Lousiana Boardwalk. Warner has worked in the company for 14 years as Marketing Manager and Assistant General Manager.

“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created,” said Warner.

“I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company.”

Along with new ownership and management, the owner says they will see new improvements to the Louisiana Boardwalk, including the Landmark Fountain over the next two weeks. There will also be an expansion of rooms and meeting spaces in the Courtyard by Marriott