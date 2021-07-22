Louisiana city puts brakes on car buys after deal for mayor

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bossier City businessman Tommy Chandler speaks to supporters after unseating four-term incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is putting the brakes on new vehicle purchases after the purchase of a $77,000 vehicle for its new mayor.

The Bossier City Council this week adopted a resolution that places a moratorium on vehicle purchases until a policy can be developed.

The moratorium come after the $77,000 vehicle was purchased for new Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler earlier this year, The Shreveport Times reported.

The moratorium includes exceptions for vehicles needed to maintain vehicle fleets for police, fire and emergency medical services.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss