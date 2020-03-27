Louisiana COVID-19 deaths rise to 119 as cases approach 3,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Caddo Parish has risen by 25 since Thursday, for a total of 140 cases.

As of Friday, 2,746 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide and an additional 36 deaths have been reported. That brings the total number of deaths statewide from the novel coronavirus to 119.

Included in those updated numbers are two deaths in Caddo Parish. Those numbers do not reflect the third death confirmed late Friday morning by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The Louisiana Department of Health website is updated at 12 p.m. daily.

There are now 37 cases reported in Bossier Parish. No deaths have been reported there.

Caddo – 140 case(s) | 2 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 37 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 13 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 9 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 1 case(s) | 1 death(s)

The DHH reports 54 of the state’s 64 parishes now have confirmed cases.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

