Louisiana DOTD: Work to repair Spring St. overpass damaged by derailment to begin soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says progressing being made on repairs to the LA 1 northbound Spring Street overpass in downtown Shreveport.

According to DOTD, the 83-year-old bridge was badly damaged when a train derailed there on Friday, April 24.

The DOTD says a contractor has been given the green light to begin repair work on Friday, May 15, and is expected to begin work on the site in the coming days, once they have the necessary materials.

The derailment resulted in damage to two of the three steel support columns, as well as the attached cross frame supports. The bridge was immediately shut down to traffic, which included the off-ramp from I-20 according too DOTD.

The DOTD says an emergency repair contract had to be executed – and a construction project developed – in order to proceed with the repairs.

The work is expected to last approximately 70 days, weather-permitting.

DOTD and the railroad companies (Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern) are continuing to coordinate to allow the work to progress amid train traffic through the project area.

The Spring Street overpass serves as the primary route into the downtown Shreveport area from I-20. Until repairs are complete, the bridge and off-ramp from I-20 (Exit 19A) to Crockett Street will remain closed.

Drivers are directed to use the Fairfield Avenue exit (Exit 18C) from I-20 to access the downtown area.

The DOTD says the public’s patience is greatly appreciated while they diligently work to ensure repairs are completed properly and efficiently for the safety of the roughly 46,800 vehicles that utilize the overpass daily.

