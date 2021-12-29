Louisiana Downs back to hosting firework show after year off

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is back to hosting their New Years Eve firework show. (Source: Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack Facebook)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Downs is bringing back their New Years’ firework show after a COVID cancelation last year.

The party starts at 9 p.m. inside the pavilion with the band FLASHBACK5 performing until midnight, Louisiana Downs says. The fireworks will then light up the sky over the racetrack.

Families can enjoy the fireworks from the outdoor racing apron and are able to park for free nearby. Louisiana Downs is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220 in Bossier City.

Other events will be happening in the ArkLaTex aside from Louisiana Downs’ firework show. Click the link above to find out what other parties are happening.

View our Event calendar here.