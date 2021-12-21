Louisiana girl continues mission to thank law enforcement officers in all 50 states, one hug at a time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A twelve-year-old Louisiana girl on a mission to hug and pray with law enforcement officers in all 50 states made a stop in Caddo Parish Tuesday.

Rosalyn Baldwin started on her “A Hug for Love” journey when she was six years old after three Baton Rouge police officers were killed and three others wounded in an ambush in July 2016.

“She felt that she had to go do something,” Rosalyn’s mother, Angie Baldwin. “To benefit our nation, to bring us together, and she felt called by God.”

“It’s pretty fun, honestly,” Rosalyn said Tuesday after expressing her gratitude and appreciation for the officers at the Caddo Correctional Center one hug at a time as they lined up to greet her with a smile and an embrace.

Rosalyn has checked 40 states off her list and says she is looking forward to continuing her journey through the last ten.