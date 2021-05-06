Louisiana governor to make economic announcement Friday in Shreveport

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Friday to make a major economic announcement.

The announcement is set for 2:30 p.m. at Shreveport Convention Center.

The Governor’s office and Shreveport Mayor’s office are being tight-lipped on what the announcement is regarding. Officials with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership will among those taking part in the announcement.

Officials have declined to go on the record, but it is expected the announcement will be that an Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport. If so, it would become the second Amazon fulfillment center to open in Louisiana after the company announced plans to open one in South Louisiana in December 2020.

KTAL/KMSS will livestream the announcement.