Louisiana House approves bill in honor of local girl
Bill aims to change how accident scenes are processed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Louisiana House has passed a bill that originated after the death of a local girl.
HB 132 aims to change state law on how accident scenes are processed.
In November of 2017, 4-year-old Katie Grantham died from injuries she suffered in a car crash on Benton Road in Bossier City.
Because Katie later died in the hospital and not at the scene, the driver of the other vehicle was not drug tested.
He passed a field sobriety test, but when local authorities later searched his truck, methamphetamine, pills, and alcohol were found.
HB 132, which would allow blood to be drawn for testing when a victim's life hangs in the balance, now moves to the Senate for consideration.
