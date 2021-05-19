Louisiana House passes bill allowing 12-hour work shifts for SPD; heads to Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that can potentially change the shifts of all Shreveport police officers has passed in Louisiana’s House.

The House overwhelmingly passed the measure by a 73-16 vote Tuesday. Bill H-B 121 sets a precedent at the state level for Shreveport’s police chief to potentially establish a 12-hour shift system. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are currently working eight-hour shifts.

Police Chief Ben Raymond says dozens of officers are already working the new shift system.

“10 to 30 officers a day are already working 12 to 16-hour shifts to meet minimum services on patrol,” said Chief Raymond.

“So, I hear a lot of talk about how negative 12 hours shifts are. Yeah, I do. I work 12-hours shifts 5 or 6 days a week. 14-hour shifts a lot of days. A lot of our patrol officers do too. So, not moving to a 12-hour shift is fine, but what I told the officers is that it’s going to lead to more of the voluntold shifts.”

The Shreveport Police Officers Association opposes the bill which now moves to the Senate. If passed and signed into law, Chief Raymond says he will put the option of 12-hour shifts to a vote amongst patrol officers.