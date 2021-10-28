Louisiana Racing Commission gives final approval to purchase Louisiana Downs

OPELOUSAS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rubico Acquisition Corporation has been given the final approval needed to purchase the Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, and they have several plans for new updates.

Approval by the Louisiana Racing Commission was given Tuesday to finalize the sale. It was the last step needed before Rubico can finish the purchase of the Downs from Ceasars Entertainment. Rubico will pay 22 million for the property and the transition will begin on November 1.

“We have been planning this purchase for over a year,” Kevin Preston, President of Rubico

Acquisition Corporation said. “Now, we can begin implementing those changes we have planned for

this facility.”



Rubico plans to apply for a sportsbook license before the January 2022 deadline with plans to open a state-of-the-art sportsbook facility. The Downs will feature new restaurants as well.

“Over the next several months, guests will begin noticing changes at Louisiana Downs,” said

Preston. “It will take some time to implement all of our changes, but we are confident that, once

they are finished, it will restore the pride this area once felt for this property.”

The Louisiana Downs will be the only place approved to offer the historical horse racing machines in Northwest Louisiana. Results from past horse races are run through a random number generator to choose the outcome of the spin. Earlier this year the state legislature approved their use in Off-Track Betting Parlors. The Downs is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220.

The 2022 horseracing season will begin with Quarter Horse racing on January 10 and run through April 7. Thoroughbred racing will be from May 7 through September 27.