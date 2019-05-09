Louisiana residents die in East Texas crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) -- Two people from Louisiana are dead after their vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in East Texas.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection US Hwy 59 North and Loop 390 in Marshall.

According to Marshall Police, two vehicles were traveling together southbound on US Hwy 59 North with the intention of turning east onto Loop 390.

The first vehicle completed its turn onto Loop 390. When the second vehicle attempted to turn onto Loop 390 it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The driver and the passenger, two men from south Louisiana, died at the scene.

Their names are currently being withheld pending notification of their families.

The crash remains under investigation by MPD Traffic and no charges have been filed at this time.

