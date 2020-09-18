Louisiana residents impacted by unemployment insurance repayment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of Louisiana residents are impacted by an unemployment insurance overpayment. Some residents have completely lost their unemployment benefits.

“Thursday morning we wake up and I’m checking my bank to see if the money came through. And instead, I have a message from the workforce commission. It was a monetary redetermination. It said I no longer got any benefits and the next message was a letter saying I owed all 13,000 thousand dollars they’ve paid me back,” said Joshua Sullivan-Bradley, Shreveport Resident.

Joshua along with 7,600 others have received letters of repayment and no unemployment check. Joshua said he never falsified any documents. Receiving the letter is a complete shock.

“I had a panic attack. I mean I’ve been unemployed all these months. I definitely don’t have thirteen thousand dollars laying around,” said Joshua.

Joshua said he’s tried to contact the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) on several occasions, but he has yet to get a response.

“I’m worried about the money and I’m worried about will I ever get the unemployment back. Was it a mistake? Will it get fixed? Will I have to pay this back or not? I did file an appeal,” said Joshua.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the overpayment notices were basically caused by a technical glitch and most of the people who received the letters don’t owe anything. they plan to send out correction letters to those affected.

Joshua said he hasn’t received any information and he’s looking for answers.

“I understand that you all are dealing with incredibly high unemployment and things have to be stressful there. But, you’re paying your bills and I’m not. And this has to be fixed because our livelihood depends on this,” said Joshua.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said anyone affected by this will receive a letter within the next week. For those impacted by this issue, the LWC is asking residents to contact them by email at septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov.

