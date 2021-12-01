Louisiana Right to Life to hold conference over challenge to Roe v. Wade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Right to Life is set to hold a press conference outside the federal court in downtown Shreveport as the United States Supreme Court begins hearings in Mississippi’s challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Louisiana Right to Life, pro-life leaders and women with personal testimonies speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the District Court building at 300 Fannin St., the organization said.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health concerns the Mississippi law protecting unborn children from abortion after 15 weeks, and the Court’s decision could have a major impact on Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 legalized abortion during all nine months of pregnancy. Louisiana has a similar law to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Its enforcement is contingent on the outcome of the Mississippi case.

While it will be difficult to read the tea leaves from today’s arguments, we are excited that the Supreme Court is considering a decision that may allow Louisiana to protect more babies from abortion. We hope the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing our state to protect every Louisiana baby from abortion. And if that is the decision, Louisiana is ready to help women in a post-Roe abortion-free future with an abundance of private and public social services. So much has changed since the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Science has changed, and we know so much more about the unborn child in the womb. At 15 weeks, the baby’s heart is already beating and in fact, all of her organs are formed. She can smile. She responds to touch, curls her toes, explores her environment with her fingers, and sucks a thumb. We know without a shadow of a doubt that these babies are members of the human family and should be protected! If we are able to protect all unborn babies after Roe v. Wade is overturned, Louisiana is prepared to help women and babies. We have almost 40 pregnancy centers and numerous private and public programs available. Mothers have access to a supportive community that welcomes them and guides them along a successful path of care filled with counseling, financial aid, legal support, housing, job assistance, medical advocacy, childcare, parenting guidance, adoption facilitation, self-recovery, and much more. Our website www.PostRoeLA.com has a link to our still-growing list of resources available to pregnant and parenting women. Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life

Speakers at the conference include:

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director, Louisiana Right to Life

State Rep. Dodie Horton

Jodi Burns, Heart of Hope A Sanctuary for Women Maternity Home

Kim Banks, Louisiana Black Advocates for Life

Lisa Gould, Northwest Louisiana Pregnancy Center in Minden

Louisiana Right to Life launched a “Louisiana Is Ready for a Post-Roe, Abortion-Free Future” ad campaign with newspaper ads in eight newspapers, more than 70 digital billboards statewide, and digital and social media advertising Wednesday. The campaign shares that if Roe v. Wade is overturned and all unborn babies are protected by law, Louisiana will be here for women and babies, the organization says. Louisiana has an abundance of pregnancy resources centers, adoption agencies, and public and private social services standing ready to help.

Visit www.PostRoeLA.com to learn more.