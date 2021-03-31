Louisiana Small Business Development Center opens regional resource center at SUSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Small businesses in Northwest Louisiana hit hard by the coronavirus have a new resource to help them recover.

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center officially opened Tuesday on the campus of Southern University at Shreveport, where existing and start-up small business will have access to no-cost business consulting and affordable training seminars, which would help attract customers, in addition to improving operations, increasing sales and accessing capital.

“Because of the pandemic, we are seeing a lot more businesses and food and beverage industry come for services because they were the hardest hit by this pandemic,” said Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Rodney Ellis. “About 60 percent of the businesses that we are seeing now are coming from that industry.”

Existing businesses and start-ups in Louisiana are encouraged to go to Louisianasbdc.org or call (318) 670-9701 to receive further assistance.