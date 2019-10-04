Louisiana SNAP benefits increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made its annual cost-of-living adjustments, resulting in a raise for Louisiana families using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

An increase went into effect on October 1 allowing some SNAP clients who are not currently receiving the monthly maximum or minimum allotment to see an increase in monthly benefits, while allowing others on the cusp of eligibility may begin receiving assistance.

Upgrades in the SNAP’s maximum monthly food allotments for FFY 2019-2020 vary depending on the number of people in the household.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the maximum allotment for a family of one is increasing from $192 to $194 per month, while a family of four will now see their benefits increase by $4 per month, from $642 to $646.

Benefits for 2019-2020

(Photo: Department of Children and Family Services)

SNAP’s income eligibility standards and allowable deductions are based on the federal poverty level and adjusted annually based on overall inflation.

However, standard utility allowances, which are based on the average cost to heat and cool a home, decreased slightly, as did the standard telephone allowance.

The gross and net monthly income limits have risen for households.

According to DCFS, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,354, up by $38, and a net monthly income limit of $1,041, up $29. A family of four will now be limited to a gross monthly income of $2,790, up $70, and a net monthly income of $ 2,146, up by $54.

Income Limits and Deductions for 2019-2020

(Photo: Department of Children and Family Services)

The resources limit for eligible households including at least one person who is age 60 or older, or is disabled, will remain unchanged at $3,500. The limit for all other eligible households will remain unchanged at $2,250.

The monthly standard deduction is increasing by $3 or $6 per month, depending on household size, and the shelter cap value will increase by $17, to $569.