SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day.

The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

Opening day, Oct. 27, will offer Dollar Day for all attendees. Gate admission, parking, and all carnival rides will be $1.

Fairgoers can purchase advance tickets from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26 at a discounted rate online and at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods stores. General ticket sales begin Oct. 27 and run through the duration of the fair. Advance admission is $8 and up and general admission is $12 and up.

Attendees can purchase tickets on-site on the day of the event but can expect longer wait times and the State Fair website encouraged visitors to purchase tickets ahead of time.

On weekdays, from opening until 3 p.m., gate admission and parking will be free for all fairgoers. The fair will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 7.