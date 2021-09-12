Louisiana State Police: Man fatally shot after pulling gun on officer following brief chase in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting late Saturday night at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. (KTAL/KMSS Staff photo)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say the man shot and killed by a Shreveport police officer late Saturday night in Cedar Grove had a pulled out a gun following a foot chase and struggle, prompting the officer to open fire.

According to a statement released early Sunday afternoon, state police say the man, identified Sunday morning as 30-year-old Desmond Lewis of Bossier City, was fatally wounded.

It all happened just before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of West 70th Street near Linwood Avenue. State police say the officer, who has not been identified, responded to a call for service at a convenience store at that location and when the officer arrived, Lewis fled the scene on foot.

“After a short foot pursuit, the officer and Lewis became engaged in a lengthy physical altercation. During the course of the altercation, Lewis produced a firearm. As a result of this action, the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Lewis,” Tpr. Jonathan Odom said in the LSP statement.

Lewis was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was not injured.

Odom says the LSP Crime Lab has processed the crime scene and that tLouisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office are the lead agency on the ongoing investigation.