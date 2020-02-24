Louisiana state representative proposes change in gun laws

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana lawmaker is taking aim at the state’s gun laws.

Danny McCormick is state representative for house district one. He is proposing House Bill 72, a “constitutional carry” bill, which would allow Louisianians to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

“It’s actually preserved in our Second Amendment rights where we are a constitutional republic, the United States is, and the rights belong to the individual,” said McCormick.

Currently, people in Louisiana can openly carry handguns without a permit and may concealed carry them with a permit.

“The fee punishes the poor and middle-lower class people,” said McCormick. “The people that, the single mother that may want to carry a firearm in her purse, you know? It’s expensive to go take these classes, miss work for a day, pay this money, and it discriminates against people that don’t have the money or the time to go get these permits.”

McCormick said he expects the bill to be voted on by lawmakers this legislative session. If it’s passed, Louisiana will become the 16th state in the nation with similar legislation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.