Louisiana State Trooper hit by drunk driver overnight

(5/24/19) BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — An LSP trooper was hit a little before midnight on May 23.

LSP said the crash happened on “I-10 westbound east of LA Hwy 3246 (Siegen Ln.)”

The trooper did sustain moderate injuries.

Volha Tryshyna ​​​​​​, 31, of Baton Rouge was arrested and is facing these charges:

LRS 14:98 – DWI

LRS 14:39.1 – Vehicular negligent injuring

LRS 32:58 – Careless operation

Tryshyna hit the trooper in a construction zone.

LSP said, “the Trooper was stopped in the right lane in a fully-marked Louisiana State Police Tahoe with emergency lights activated.”

Directly behind the Tahoe was a construction ‘crash-truck.’

Tryshyna was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on I-10 West when she missed the ‘crash-truck’ and hit the back of the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper was sent to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Tryshyna​​​​​​ was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State police do suspect impairment in this case.

The investigation into this crash remains open.

Tryshyna is currently in the East Baton Rouge Prison.

The Louisiana State Police released this statement as we enter the Memorial Day weekend:

This is the second serious construction zone incident this week that Troop A has investigated. As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of driving with caution in roadway construction zones. Drivers should slow down when approaching work zones and follow posted speed limits and warning signs. Drivers should also be sober, resist distractions and remain aware of their surroundings as there are often workers inside highway construction zones. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.