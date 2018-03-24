Louisiana Supreme Court rejects Governor’s LGBT rights order

In a four-to-three decision, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that Attorney General Jeff Landry, not Governor John Bel Edwards has the authority to create law.

The decision upholds one from the First Circuit Court of Appeals. It comes after the Governor issued an executive order last year to prevent discrimination against citizens based on race, gender and sexual preference.

Landry is praising the decision, while the Governor said in a statement “Equality for all Louisianans is a right. It is not a political football.”