Louisiana Tech moving to online classes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Tech University announced Friday they are moving to online classes, or alternative methods of course delivery, beginning Monday, March 16.
The move is response to the COVID-19 outbreak reaching Louisiana, which had reached a total of 36 presumptive cases by Friday afternoon.
Louisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice said in a letter to students that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Parish, Ruston, or at the University.
University operations will continue and the campus remains open. Housing, dining and other services will continue to be provided. However, as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, the university had announced that all campus tours and visits are canceled until further notice.
In addition to this move, the University announced all events expected to draw 50 participants or more are canceled or postponed until further notice.
No date is set for a return to in-person classes.
