Louisiana to see improved roads

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Weather permitting, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin work on the “LA 175 Rehabilitation Project” on October 7 and will continue for approximately six months.

The contractor will begin milling asphalt pavement on Monday. The roadway will be open to all traffic with no restrictions for passenger vehicles and 12’ wide lane width restriction for all oversize vehicles. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during construction operations.

According to DOTD, the 5.522mile overlay project will take place on LA 175 from 300’ south of the intersection with Shirwillis Drive to the junction with LA 120.

Improving roads will receive grading, drainage structures, milling asphalt concrete, pavement patching, in-place cement stabilized base course and treated subgrade, asphalt surface treatment and concrete pavement, and related work.

The project was awarded to the low bidder, Madden Contracting Co., LLC in the amount of $4,061,592.74.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.