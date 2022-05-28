(KTAL/KMSS) – Check your mailbox: more than 3,000 checks in unclaimed money totaling more than half a million dollars are coming to residents of Northwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Treasury.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced earlier this week that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks would be sent to Louisianans in every parish in the state on Thursday, totaling $4.8 million.

Data provided by the state shows that $540,164 is coming to 3,196 residents in Northwest Louisiana.

Of those, the most are coming to people in Caddo Parish, where 1,820 people should be getting checks totaling more than $296,850. More than 700 checks are headed to Bossier Parish, totaling more than $134,742.

In De Soto Parish, 136 checks are on the way totaling just under $23,400.

With more than $900 million in Unclaimed Property to return, Louisiana Treasury says it has been using technology to increase the rate of return of Unclaimed Property. Through data matches, Treasury is able to update addresses and issue checks for money that many recipients didn’t even know they were owed.

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900. To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at www.LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.mm to 4:30 p.m.).

Below is a list of Parishes in alphabetical order, amounts returned, and a total number of checks issued:

ACADIA $52,147.94 274 ALLEN $12,561.28 76 ASCENSION $103,744.07 700 ASSUMPTION $10,223.72 65 AVOYELLES $33,835.93 153 BEAUREGARD $30,978.43 159 BIENVILLE $9,740.58 60 BOSSIER $134,742.86 700 CADDO $296,850.71 1820 CALCASIEU $245,598.33 1412 CALDWELL $3,742.02 30 CAMERON $2,438.60 14 CATAHOULA $5,540.33 29 CLAIBORNE $11,622.46 52 CONCORDIA $9,057.48 54 DE SOTO $23,399.19 136 EAST BATON ROUGE $594,406.30 3424 EAST CARROLL $6,416.26 19 EAST FELICIANA $9,399.66 75 EVANGELINE $22,932.98 119 FRANKLIN $11,247.70 66 GRANT $9,575.36 66 IBERIA $64,283.11 364 IBERVILLE $28,435.10 159 JACKSON $7,424.13 52 JEFFERSON $493,295.60 2458 JEFFERSON DAVIS $22,300.10 159 LA SALLE $4,972.58 39 LAFAYETTE $291,234.43 1438 LAFOURCHE $48,139.22 350 LINCOLN $42,105.27 250 LIVINGSTON $136,459.59 750 MADISON $3,994.78 28 MOREHOUSE $16,113.06 76 NATCHITOCHES $25,467.55 145 ORLEANS $533,713.00 2462 OUACHITA $143,027.79 825 PLAQUEMINES $13,487.76 85 POINTE COUPEE $8,432.21 84 RAPIDES $102,363.90 611 RED RIVER $4,818.37 27 RICHLAND $7,201.45 64 SABINE $12,274.79 77 SAINT BERNARD $33,872.64 215 SAINT CHARLES $37,433.29 215 SAINT HELENA $7,192.24 24 SAINT JAMES $13,489.22 108 SAINT LANDRY $70,154.80 406 SAINT MARTIN $40,002.07 224 SAINT MARY $38,130.16 223 SAINT TAMMANY $301,598.88 1587 ST JOHN THE BAPTIST $40,421.23 223 TANGIPAHOA $135,039.32 760 TENSAS $436.60 5 TERREBONNE $88,525.69 495 UNION $13,594.03 82 VERMILION $34,688.80 230 VERNON $32,187.09 189 WASHINGTON $37,325.50 229 WEBSTER $21,247.47 179 WEST BATON ROUGE $31,554.02 149 WEST CARROLL $3,951.29 35 WEST FELICIANA $5,331.29 46 WINN $6,042.79 46 OUT OF STATE $255,125.53 1449 TOTAL $4,897,089.93 27125

Unclaimed property can be anything from forgotten bank accounts, utility deposit refunds, wages, and life insurance money.