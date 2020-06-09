Louisiana veterans’ cemeteries resume committal services

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is among the five Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ five veterans’ cemeteries that resumed committal services Tuesday.

The cemeteries offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Only one family at a time will be allowed in the offices, and masks are required. If a family is in the office, other families will be asked to remain in their cars until they are called. Families who don’t feel comfortable visiting the offices in person can call or email to make arrangements.

The LDVA will continue to follow all guidelines from the Louisiana Office of Public Health and the CDC in the interest of safety of veterans’ family and friends:

There will be limited seating in the committal shelters during services.

Social distancing will be observed between people not in same household in both seated and standing areas.

Face masks will be required for attendees

In addition to attendees, employees are required to wear face coverings.

Frequent use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Individuals who are sick are asked stay home.

Families wishing to display floral arrangements on stands at the committal service may do so; however, the following restrictions apply:

All handling, placement and removal of the arrangements must be done by funeral home personnel or the family.

Floral arrangements will not be transported by cemetery personnel to the gravesite at the time of interment.

Families wishing to place a floral arrangement(s) (limit two) may do so after 4:30 p.m. on the day of interment or any time thereafter.

These changes will be in effect until further notice. As a reminder, cemeteries will not accept floral arrangements for direct interments. If military services are unavailable in a certain area, veterans service organizations may be available to assist. Families may also choose to wait to have military honors at a later date.



