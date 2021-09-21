New Center for Perinatal Medicine aims to lower Louisiana’s high rate of maternal death and disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health has opened a new Center for Perinatal Medicine focused on improving the health and survival rates of Northwest Louisiana’s expectant mothers and their babies.

“In the United States, Louisiana, unfortunately, ranks at the very top for perinatal morbidity and mortality, and maternal mortality as well. Unfortunately for us, North Louisiana out of the entire state of Louisiana has a higher concentration of those adverse outcomes as well,” said Dr. Scott Barrilleaux, the maternal-fetal medicine physician that is helping lead the new Center for Perinatal Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

“It lets us see patients more effectively and more efficiently, a better patient experience for them.”

The center opened in August at the St. Mary Medical Center campus on Fairfield Avenue and offers maternal medicine focused on high-risk pregnancies due to everything from hypertension and diabetes to birth defects.

“Around ten to twelve percent are complicated by some factor. It may be she had a complication in a previous pregnancy, ladies who’ve undergone an organ transplant.”

Dr. Barrilleaux says facing a high-risk, or even low-risk pregnancy can be stressful, and social media misinformation on top of that can be challenging.

“It’s a scary time for them. But I’m blessed to work with a very large and compassionate group of people.

The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Center for Perinatal Medicine also offers genetic counseling to see if women are predisposed to certain diseases. They coordinate with each Ochsner LSU Health team to be there for women throughout their pregnancy.