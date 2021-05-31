

(Stacker) – Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Shreveport, the annual mean wage is $43,700 or 22.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,060. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,780

#20 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $33,960

Employment: 91,430

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230) Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580) Racine, WI ($24,240)

Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

#49. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,570

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $37,860

Employment: 109,490

Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay: San Angelo, TX ($25,190) Lafayette, LA ($25,330) Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500)

Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#48. Tire repairers and changers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,560

#36 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($20,890) Terre Haute, IN ($21,540) Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#47. Security guards

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,520

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 1,054,400

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Columbus, IN ($22,600) Hammond, LA ($22,690) Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#46. Retail salespersons

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,490

#40 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,160

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Albany, GA ($22,740) Hinesville, GA ($23,640) Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#45. Nursing assistants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $26,470

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220

National

Annual mean salary: $32,050

Employment: 1,371,050

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($21,840) Brunswick, GA ($22,370) Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#44. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,400

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $29,110

Employment: 14,000

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260) Carson City, NV ($22,520) Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

#43. Gambling cage workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,340

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $29,700

Employment: 10,560

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($22,420) Tulsa, OK ($22,980) Oklahoma City, OK ($23,730)

Job description: In a gambling establishment, conduct financial transactions for patrons. Accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction.

#42. Helpers–roofers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,230

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $35,080

Employment: 8,390

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($26,230) Monroe, LA ($26,710) Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($28,500)

Job description: Help roofers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#41. Office clerks, general

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,220

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,230

National

Annual mean salary: $37,770

Employment: 2,788,090

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Manhattan, KS ($20,320) Dothan, AL ($23,290) Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)

Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#40. Helpers–carpenters

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,960

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $35,360

Employment: 30,900

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250) Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260) Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#39. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,560

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($19,990) Dothan, AL ($20,340) Decatur, AL ($20,520)

Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#38. Physical therapist aides

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,550

#35 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200) Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#37. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,490

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $33,520

Employment: 9,500

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Waco, TX ($22,580) Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($25,250) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($25,490)

Job description: Help painters, paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#36. Animal caretakers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,480

#150 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Morristown, TN ($18,810) Greenville, NC ($20,320) Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#35. Stockers and order fillers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,400

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,580

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) Monroe, LA ($24,240) Florence, SC ($24,420)

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#34. Floral designers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,280

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#33. Cooks, short order

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,010

#90 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Laredo, TX ($18,660) Gainesville, GA ($18,740) Mobile, AL ($18,820)

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#32. Couriers and messengers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,900

#23 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) Monroe, LA ($21,160) Lawton, OK ($21,380)

Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#31. Dietetic technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,650

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $32,920

Employment: 26,430

Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay: Jackson, TN ($19,350) Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080) Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#29 (tie). Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,580

#30 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Valdosta, GA ($21,570) Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#29 (tie). Counter and rental clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,580

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National

Annual mean salary: $34,700

Employment: 368,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980) Lawton, OK ($22,200) Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#28. Cooks, restaurant

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,330

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) Laredo, TX ($21,000) Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#27. Sewing machine operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,320

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: El Paso, TX ($18,940) McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950) Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,060

#22 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) Albany, GA ($20,850) Dalton, GA ($20,890)

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#25. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,930

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,800

Employment: 147,760

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500) New Bern, NC ($21,670)

Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

#24. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,830

#76 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) Rome, GA ($19,050)

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#23. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,780

#106 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($18,020) Dalton, GA ($18,450) Monroe, LA ($18,500)

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#22. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,740

#72 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($18,460) Enid, OK ($18,780) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#21. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,080

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,300

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($21,200) Sumter, SC ($21,400) Dothan, AL ($21,670)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#20. Legislators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,960

#13 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $53,560

Employment: 51,290

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay: Florence, SC ($18,230) Warner Robins, GA ($19,630) Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690)

Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

#19. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,830

#58 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,410

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($18,460) Valdosta, GA ($18,730) Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#18. Childcare workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,650

#79 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 780

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Rome, GA ($17,330) Dothan, AL ($18,370) Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#16 (tie). Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,320

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,650

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay: Alexandria, LA ($17,810) Gadsden, AL ($18,110) Hammond, LA ($18,740)

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#16 (tie). Funeral attendants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,320

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,130

Employment: 32,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320) Lima, OH ($21,500)

Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#15. Pharmacy aides

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,220

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220) Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#14. Cashiers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,000

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,090

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) Monroe, LA ($19,780) Albany, GA ($20,320)

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#13. Fast food and counter workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,850

#94 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,860

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Dothan, AL ($18,690) Mobile, AL ($18,750) Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#12. Parking attendants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,770

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) Huntsville, AL ($19,910) Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#11. Amusement and recreation attendants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,740

#62 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#10. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,610

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610) Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#9. Packers and packagers, hand

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,190

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) Casper, WY ($19,850) Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#8. Dishwashers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,040

#31 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 440

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) Muncie, IN ($18,550)

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#7. Passenger attendants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,660

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $30,410

Employment: 22,990

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660) Savannah, GA ($22,210)

Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#6. Bartenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,570

#17 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Gadsden, AL ($17,930) Decatur, AL ($17,950) Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#5. Food preparation workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,550

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,860

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hammond, LA ($18,290) Morristown, TN ($18,550) Monroe, LA ($19,010)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#4. Cooks, fast food

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,400

#38 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,210

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Altoona, PA ($17,660) Johnson City, TN ($17,700) Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,240

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($18,090) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,170

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($17,940) Gadsden, AL ($18,150) New Bern, NC ($18,190)

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#1. Waiters and waitresses

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Annual mean salary: $18,060

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,260

National