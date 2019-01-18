LPSC Foster Campbell awards funding to NW Louisiana to promote energy efficiency

Electric bills in Northwest Louisiana may be lowered by thousands of dollars.

Louisiana Public Service Comissioner Foster Campbell is awarding over two million in grants to local governments and schools in Northwest Louisiana including Bossier, Caddo, and Webster Parishes. The money is out of a program to promote energy efficiency.

“We are promoting wind power and solar power that is clean. It is not costily like building a new power plant. It doesn’t pollute. We want our state to be the cleanest in America,” said Foster Campbell.



“This is significant for us. This is 492,400 dollars that is going to allow us to fix all of the lightning in our buildings to LED lights. That is going to save us about the same amount of money every year in energy savings,” said BPCC Chancellor Rick Bateman Jr.

The city of Shreveport will receive $655,223 for indoor and outdoor lighting upgrades. The Bossier Parish Community College will receive $492,400 for lighting and HVAC upgrades. The city of Bossier City will see $296,857 for lighting updates. The Caddo Parish School Board will receive $203,320 in lighting upgrades. In Shreveport, Northwest Louisiana Technical College will receive $1850,750 for lighting and HVAC improvements.