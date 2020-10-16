LSP: 13-year-old girl critically injured in head-on collision in Claiborne Parish dies

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Homer man in Claiborne Parish last week has died.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened on Thursday, October 8 around 3:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 2, just east of HWY 9. Jerry Bursey, 57, was traveling westbound on LA HWY 2 in a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck. Bursey attempted to overtake a commercial motor vehicle in a passing zone, but he failed to see an eastbound 2009 BMW passenger car in the opposing lane.

State troopers say Bursey’s failure to see the BMW resulted in a head-on collision. Bursey, who was restrained properly, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the BMW, who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The 13-year-old girl, who was sitting in the front passenger seat in the BMW and was also restrained, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital as well. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries on Thursday, October 15.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.