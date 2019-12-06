LSP arrest two Texas fugitives at local casino

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they captured and arrested two Texas fugitives hiding out at a Shreveport Casino.

According to release at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division arrested 39-year-old Marcus Bresler of Longview and 36-year-old Clinton Briggs of Gladewater.

Both men had active warrants from Gregg County.

LSP says on Dec. 3, the Gregg County Sherriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop G in reference to a Crime Stopper’s lead advising two wanted fugitives were possibly staying in a local Shreveport casino.

Gaming Enforcement Troopers responded to the lead and started an investigation. Through surveillance and other investigative means, both subjects were located and placed under arrest. A stolen firearm and marijuana were located on Bresler as he was taken into custody.

Bresler was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for: Fugitive from Hopkins County Sherriff’s Office, assault of family or household member by impede breath or circulation, fugitive from Gregg County Sherriff’s Office, aggravated assault in retaliation, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana.

Briggs was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for: Fugitive from Gregg County Sherriff’s Office, forgery of a financial instrument.

LSP says they are committed to investigating and apprehending fugitives that attempt to hide in the Louisiana state. To report suspicious activity visit http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.