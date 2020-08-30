LSP: ATV crash in DeSoto Parish claims life of 92-year-old Mansfield man & his son

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man and his son were killed Saturday evening when their ATV was struck by a car as they were merging onto a highway.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 191 near Fisher Lane.

State troopers say 92-year-old James Booker, and his son, 67-year-old James G. Booker, were riding from a private drive on a John Deere Gator ATV when they traveled into the path of a northbound 2016 Kia Optima. For reasons still under investigation, Booker reportedly failed to yield and the merge resulted in a car crash between the two vehicles.

LSP says Booker and his son were not properly restrained and suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver of the Kia Optima was not injured.

Toxicology samples were gathered and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

