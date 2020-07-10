LSP: Car crash in Bossier Parish claims life of Doyline man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Doyline man was killed Thursday morning when his car reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Bossier Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 20-year-old J’Tavion Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene when troopers arrived.

The fatal crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Olivier Road near Louisiana Highway 157. LSP says Bowman, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Avalon, was traveling eastbound on Oliver Road when his car left the road and struck a tree. Bowman’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Bowman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers say they are still trying to figure out what caused Bowman’s car to leave the road, and if he was wearing a seatbelt or not.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.