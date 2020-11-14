LSP: Car crash on I-20 claims life of unrestrained driver in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 20 that claimed the life of a man early Friday morning.

According to LSP, troopers received a call around 3:15 a.m. about a fatal crash on I-20 near milepost 55. The name of the driver who was killed in the crash is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

LSP says the initial investigation revealed a 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.