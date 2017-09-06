LSP cracks down on drunk drivers in Bossier Parish

Louisiana State Police will be on the lookout for those who drink and drive in Bossier Parish this weekend.



Troop G plans to conduct a DWI/Seatbelt checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at an undisclosed location.



Troopers will try to find and remove impaired drivers from the road. They will also be checking vehicles for

unrestrained drivers and passengers.



In 2016, 52% of the fatal crashes in Troop G involved impaired drivers and nearly 60% of the people involved were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

LSP encourages you to designate a sober driver and buckle up.



To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *577 from your cell phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.



Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

