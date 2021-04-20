LSP: Crash involving commercial service vehicle claims life of 70-year-old man in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a car crash in DeSoto Parish that claimed the life of an elderly man Tuesday evening.
According to LSP, troopers received a call around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 about a fatal crash involving two cars on Interstate 49 at milepost 185.
Troopers say when they arrived at the scene, they learned that 70-year-old Joseph W. Powell of Marthaville was traveling northbound on I-49 behind a commercial wrecker service vehicle in his Ford F150.
The commercial wrecker vehicle was towing a commercial vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, Powell failed to slow down and ultimately rear-ended the commercial vehicle which was being towed.
Powell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The wrecker driver was not injured. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
