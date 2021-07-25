LSP: Desoto parish teen hit, killed in crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grand Cane teen was killed Saturday night after being hit by a truck in Desoto parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday 17-year-old Jasilyn Grimes and another person was walking in a dark area on Red Bluff Road when a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 23-year-old Noah Roberts, of Keithville, was traveling eastbound and hit Grimes.

Roberts was not injured in the crash. Grimes was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she

later dead.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and

submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.