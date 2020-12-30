LSP: Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20W claims life of Shreveport man

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a fiery crash that claimed the life of a Shreveport man on Intestate 20 westbound in Bienville Parish early Tuesday morning.

According to LSP, troopers were called just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday about a fatal crash on I-20 west near Arcadia.

Investigators says 42-year-old Antonio Thornton was traveling wesbound on I-20 in a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. For reasons still under investigation, Thorton’s trailer drifted out of the travel lanes struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.

After overturning, the commercial motor vehicle caught on fire and was engulfed in flames. LSP says they are not sure if was restrained during the crash, but he did suffer fatal injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.