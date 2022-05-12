HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have released the name of a Haughton woman who died Wednesday as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on US Hwy 80 at Oakhaven Drive. A GMC Acadia was driven by 40-year-old Yesenia Martinez of Haughton traveling east on US Hwy 80. Martinez tried to make a left turn onto Oakhaven Dr. but failed to yield and struck a Chevrolet S-10 driven by 78-year-old Dorothy Hughart, who was traveling west on US Hwy 80.

The Chevrolet that Hughart was driving overturned and ended up in the westbound lanes of US Hwy 80.

State police say Hughart was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Martinez was restrained and uninjured in the accident.

Troop G was notified that Hughart had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

Police do not believe that impairment played a role in the crash but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

“LSP is reminding motorists that wearing seat belts dramatically reduces the chance of injury or death,” LSP said in a statement. “Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Troop G has investigated 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 deaths.

This crash is still under investigation.