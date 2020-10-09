LSP: Head-on collision in Claiborne Parish leaves Homer man dead, teen critically injured

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a car crash in Claiborne Parish that claimed the life of a Homer man and left a 13-year-old fighting for his life.

The deadly crash happened Thursday around 3:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 2, just east of HWY 9.

According to Louisiana State Police, 57-year-old Jerry Bursey and a 13-year-old child were traveling westbound on LA HWY 2 in a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck. Bursey attempted to overtake a commercial motor vehicle in a passing zone, but he failed to see an eastbound 2009 BMW passenger car in the opposing lane.

State troopers say Bursey’s failure to see the BMW resulted in a head-on collision. Bursey, who was restrained properly, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the BMW, who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital. The 13-year-old teen, who was sitting in the front passenger seat and was also restrained, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital as well.

LSP says toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

