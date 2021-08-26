LSP identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have released the name of a Shreveport man accused of leading police on a high-speed and running over an officer in the Queensborough neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to LSP, the Shreveport Police Department and state troopers responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. about a suspicious person.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Devin Ned who matched the description of the ‘suspicious person’ call.

LSP says as officers were approaching Ned, he quickly hopped in a car and fled the scene. SPD chased after Ned until he stopped in the 1800 block of Missouri Avenue.

Officers gave loud verbal commands and instructed Ned to get out of the car. Ned allegedly refused to exit and instead pressed his foot on the gas pedal, ultimately striking one of the SPD officers. Another officer fired and shot Ned.

Ned and the officer who was hit by his car were to a local hospital. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

State troopers say they will serve as the lead investigating agency, and the LSP Crime Lab is processing the scene.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation.