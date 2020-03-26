LSP: Impairment suspected in crash that killed Minden woman

WEBSTER PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police suspect impairment in a fatal crash that took the life of a Minden woman in Webster Parish on Wednesday shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a one-vehicle, fatal crash on Caney Lake Road west of Louisiana Highway 159.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed a 2003 Pontiac passenger car, driven by 40-year-old Randall Rowe of Daingerfield, Texas, was traveling eastbound on Caney Lake Road. For reasons still under investigation, Rowe lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of the highway, and struck a tree. After crashing into a tree, the Pontiac became engulfed in flames. The front-seat passenger, 41-year-old Kelly Wilkewitz, was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Rowe and the rear seat passenger, 20-year-old Kara Wilkewitz of Minden, walked away with only moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital. It is unknown if all the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

After further investigation speed and impairment are suspected to be the primary factors in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel different, you drive different. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

