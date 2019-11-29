LSP: Impairment suspected in Webster Parish crash that killed 1, injured 5

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers say impairment is suspected in a fatal collision that claimed the life of a Homer woman and injured five passengers in Webster Parish Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 79, just south of the Claiborne Parish line.

According to Louisiana State Police, 24-year-old Francisco Valdez-Ramirez of Haughton was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and attempted to pass other cars by driving in a ‘No Passing Zone.’ Valdez-Ramirez then collided head-on with 31-year-old Kayomoniqic George of Homer, who was traveling northbound in a 2017 Hyundai Accent. George was fatally injured during the crash despite wearing a seatbelt.

Valdez-Ramirez, who was also wearing a seatbelt, had serious injuries during the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. Five other passengers in the Tahoe were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

State police say impairment on the part of Valdez-Ramirez is suspected to be a factor in the collision. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The investigation is still ongoing.

