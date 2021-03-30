LSP investigating fatal officer-involved incident in Bossier’s East Bank District

Louisiana State Police are investigating a ‘use of force’ incident involving Bossier City police that resulted in a fatality Tuesday in the city’s East Bank District. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a ‘use of force’ incident involving Bossier City police that resulted in a fatality Tuesday in the city’s East Bank District.

According to BCPD Public Information Officer Traci Landry, the incident is related to a stolen vehicle call officers were responded to in the 500 block of Barksdale Blvd. at 10:51 a.m.

Landry did not provide any information and referred all further questions to LSP, which is now on the scene. According to LSP Trooper Brent Hardy, one man is dead but details on what happened are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.