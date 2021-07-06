LSP, law enforcement agencies partner together to fight gun violence in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police say they have partnered with local and federal law enforcement agencies to help fight rising gun violence in the northwest region.

The collaborative effort is to provide additional patrol, investigative capabilities, and resources to the affected areas in Shreveport-Bossier City, as well as additionally surrounding areas.

According to LSP, the Violent Crimes Abatement Committee is comprised of leaders from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, in NWLA, along with community leaders. A violent crimes task force, known as the Violent Crimes Abatement Team (V-CAT), was created to carry out the mission of providing a safer environment for residents of Louisiana and those visiting the state.

Incorporating multiple jurisdictions and utilizing numerous enforcement methods, V-CAT will continue to work diligently to find, apprehend, and prosecute illegal firearm offenders. Authorities say their efforts are in hopes of preventing someone from becoming a victim.

Education and knowledge are crucial to potentially preventing someone from becoming a victim. As an educational tool, Public Service Announcements will be periodically created on various topics. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects involved in criminal activity and is urged to report this activity to law enforcement, according to LSP.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

LSP has joined teams with the following agencies in NWLA: FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA, Shreveport Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Marshal’s Office, Minden Police Department, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Haughton Police Department, Homer Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Dixie Inn Police Department, and Mansfield Police Department.