LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in the De Soto Parish town of Logansport late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight on LA Hwy 191 just south of Pierce Rd.

Police say 40-year-old Jon Temple was driving his GMC Sierra north on Hwy 191 when he went off the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation but impairment is suspected, according to police. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

LSP is urging motorists to buckle up and have a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair vision, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction time. A driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle can be affected after just one drink.

That’s why they ask that drivers choose to not get behind the wheel impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 deaths.